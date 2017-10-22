Spain Trio Threaten to Quit National Side in a Show of Defiance Over Team Director

By 90Min
October 22, 2017

A trio of Spain internationals are threatening to stand down from representing their country in a show of solidarity for team director Maria Jose Claramunt.

Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets all said that they will refuse to play for the national side if Claramunt was relieved of her duties.

FBL-WC-2018-EUR-ISR-ESP-Foot-Gr-PG

Claramunt, as reported by the Sun, was officially fired on Thursday by Spanish FA Chief Juan Luis Larrea, and a number of senior squad members are understood to be unhappy with the way the news was broken to them (just before their recent game against Liechtenstein).

Ramos, Pique and Busquets supposedly stayed behind after that announcement was made to voice their displeasure, and threaten their withdrawals from the squad.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Interestingly, Larrea is now banned from the team's dressing room and has not congratulated  Spain on their World Cup qualification.

His election as FA Chief is under investigation, and calls have been growing for there to be a re-election within the RFEF, which could see Claramunt return to the fray.

Spanish supporters will be hopeful the situation can be resolved soon, and that the threats made by the star trio are not acted upon, especially with the World Cup getting ever closer.

Spain qualified for the tournament in Russia with relative ease under Julen Loptegui and there is hope that they can go for glory and end germany's recent international dominance.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters