Spurs Prepare to Capitalise on the Situation at AC Milan by Making a Swoop for Star Winger

Tottenham are supposedly preparing a swoop for AC Milan winger Suso as the club seek to recoup funds in order to balance the books.

The Rossoneri have made a poor start to the new season and have lost four games already in Serie A, which has left them six points adrift of the Champions League places.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Milan are banking on qualifying for Europe's most prestigious club competition to reap significant financial rewards, but it's already looking like they're going to miss out, meaning one or two big-name players could be sold as confirmed by CEO Marco Fassone in an interview with La Stampa.

The Sun claim, via Football Italia, that Spurs could bid around €22m for former Liverpool man Suso in January to bolster their options in the wide areas.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

The Spaniard joined Milan in 2015 for just €1.3m and has been one of their better players in their disappointing season so far, and would fetch a big profit if cashed in on.





He actually signed a new deal with a €40m release clause, but there could well be room for negotiation if Milan's struggles in the league continue.

Spurs are also reported to be looking at Leicester winger Demarai Gray, who has failed to break into the starting XI and get a consistent run of games since his move from Birmingham in 2016.