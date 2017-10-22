Swansea Took a 'Step Back' in Their Defeat to Leicester According to Paul Clement

October 22, 2017

Swansea manager Paul Clement believes his side did not build on their previous performance as he watched Swansea lose 2-1 against Leicester.

It is Swansea's fourth defeat in five games at the Liberty Stadium in the Premier League this season, with Clement bemoaning his side's luck as well as their performance.

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, Clement stated: "If you look at the nature of their goals, the first one deflects off our own player and goes into the net.

"And the other one... is marginally offside. I think it is a difficult one for the linesman, but is offside. Last week we took a step forward with our performances defensively and offensively, but this week I think we have taken a step back."

In particular, Clement pointed to his side's first half performance as the reason for Swansea losing the game, with games against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup and Arsenal in the Premier League over the next seven days.

Clement said: "Really it was our performance in the first half that cost us.

"When you go 2-0 down then you have to chase the game, you have no choice. And we did, we got the goal back, and then with 30 minutes to go you think you have a real good chance.

"But we could not break them down with any real good chances and what I am most disappointed about really is that nothing happened that we did not expect. Leicester played the way we have seen them play over the last couple of seasons."

