Tottenham Debate Making a Move for Fringe Leicester Winger in January

Tottenham are considering making a move for Leicester City winger Demarai Gray in January to try and bolster their options in the wide areas.

According to the Sun, Mauricio Pochettino has spoken with chairman Daniel Levy about potentially acquiring Gray, who was linked with the north London giants in the summer.

Despite bags of ability, Gray is essentially a fringe player at the King Power Stadium and may well be tempted by a move away from the club, with Pochettino famed for trusting in younger players.

The left-winger has shown glimpses of his talent, both with the Foxes and with the England U21s, and so Spurs could test the waters for the player when the winter window opens.

Tottenham are not blessed with wingers at the club, with Heung-min Son and Erik Lamela the only natural options, meaning a move for Gray could make sense.

That said, Spurs' favoured formation of three at the back with wing-backs seems to have aided them in dealing with that issue.

Pochettino, Levy and chief scout Steve Hitchen also discussed other transfer targets in their meeting, and it is understood that they could go back in for Everton star Ross Barkley, whose career seems finished at Goodison Park.