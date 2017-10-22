Watford Boss Marco Silva Shares His Frustration After Hornets Throw Away Lead in 4-2 Loss to Chelsea

By 90Min
October 22, 2017

Watford manager Marco Silva has expressed his annoyance with his side's 4-2 Premier League loss to Chelsea. The Hornets were the better side for much of the game, and held a 2-1 lead for a good proportion of the second half. After Pedro's stunning opener for the hosts, Watford fought back with goals from Abdoulaye Doucouré and Roberto Pereyra giving them the lead.

Chelsea forged a stunning comeback towards the end of the match, with a César Azpilicueta header and a fine Michy Batshuayi brace sealing the three points for Antonio Conte's side. Speaking in the wake of the defeat, via the Daily Star, Silva was unable to hide his frustration with the loss, claiming:

"It is a really unfair result. It didn't reflect the match and what we saw on the pitch.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

"Our team came here and controlled most of the match. We didn't create many chances in the first half, it is true, but we controlled the game and Chelsea started to play on the counter attack. We played our game and in the second half for 40 minutes there was one team playing on the pitch. After 2-1 we had clear chances to finish the match."


"I'm proud of how we played, but of course I'm really frustrated. It showed our way and we need to continue in this way."

Watford may well feel aggrieved with the result, after causing Chelsea a number of problems with their confident style of play. Silva's side will now have a week to recover, before facing Stoke City at home in the Premier League next weekend. The Hornets still sit 5th in the table, having lost only two of their opening nine matches.

