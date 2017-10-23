Arsenal Legend Believes Harry Kane Is So Good Right Now He Has Opponents Beaten in the Tunnel

Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane is in such good form at this moment in time that he has some opponents beaten in the tunnel before even getting onto the pitch. That is the opinion of three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

Kane scored twice more for Spurs on Sunday as 'top four' rivals Liverpool were put to the sword on Sunday at Wembley, taking his goal tally for the season to 13 in all competitions.

"I think, right now, he's [beaten them before they step on the pitch]," Henry told Sky Sports during analysis of the game.

Mentality is a huge part of modern football, and Kane is full of confidence and well aware that he's in better form than virtually every opponent he faces.

"I remember playing games where I knew it was okay already in the tunnel. You're focusing, and that guy on the side is looking at you and I'm like 'Oh man, you're in trouble'. So then you go on the field and you give them what they want. What they want is to see if I was that," Henry added.

"So you give them a little move and they back off and I'm like, 'Oh you're even more in trouble!'

"If the guy wanted to have a go at me I'm like, 'Oh, okay, I'm having a game here'.

"I can see that with Kane, he's looking at people like 'You're not going to do anything against me today', and those guys back off."

Kane secured a second successive Golden Boot award last season after scoring 29 times in 30 games, a new Premier League record for goals per game ratio, and has been tipped by many people to make it a Golden Boot hat-trick come May 2018.

Only former Blackburn and Newcastle number nine Alan Shearer has ever won three Golden Boot awards back-to-back, coming in 1994/95, 1995/96 and 1996/97.