Arsene Wenger Heaps Praise on 'Superb' Mesut Ozil as Gunners Trounce Sorry Everton 5-2

By 90Min
October 23, 2017

Following Arsenal's 5-2 demolition of Everton, manager Arsene Wenger heaped praise on Mesut Ozil who returned to the side having been benched in the 2-1 loss to Watford. 

Widely criticised for a lack of work rate, his omission from the starting lineup against Watford seems to have ignited a fire within him. Against Everton, Ozil was creative, clinical but most of all; competitive. 

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

As quoted by Football.London, when asked to comment on Ozil, Wenger said: "He was superb. Agile, quick, intelligent. Always at the service of the team with the quality of his passing. When he is at that level he is an exceptional football player."

The Arsenal manager also silenced any rumours about Mesut Ozil, as speculation arose this week that Ozil had told a teammate he would be moving to Manchester United. Wenger said: "We live in an environment where we have to deal with wrong news."

The boss also praised the whole team, who dominated proceedings from the get-go: "I feel the whole team played well. We were tested mentally when we went 1-0 down after a very good start when we couldn’t finish and their keeper kept them in the game.

"That was a test but we kept going, kept our focus and the quality of our movement and quality of passing caused them problems. After that the offensive strength we have made the difference. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"It was maybe the most complete defensively and offensively yes. Today we created more. We had 28 shots on goal away from home which is an impressive number." 


Everton looked lacklustre defensively, lacking organisation and leadership, which Wenger exploited well by having multiple angles of attack. 

Instructing his midfielders to run at the back four, Everton found themselves overrun consistently, and goals from Monreal, Ozil and Ramsey showed the deeper threat that Arsenal possess. However, Sanchez remains the shining light in this Arsenal side: 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"He was on fire" said Wenger, "I believe he has now come back from injury, he has worked very hard. Ozil as well. The two of them were sharp physically and very mobile. If you have that individual quality it makes them dangers against any defender."

