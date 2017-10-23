Barcelona Had Club Official at Wembley to Watch Coutinho and Spurs Stars as Catalans Eye Up Targets

By 90Min
October 23, 2017

Barcelona had their technical secretary watching Liverpool ace Philippe Coutinho, as well as Tottenham stars Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli in Sunday's clash, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Spurs thrashed Liverpool 4-1 at Wembley and watching on was Barca chief Robert Fernandez, reportedly sent to keep an eye on Barca target Coutinho, a player whom the Catalans had three bids rejected for in the summer.

Barca are also reportedly interested in bringing in Christian Eriksen as a possible replacement for their ageing midfield, whilst Harry Kane and Dele Alli are also potential targets. Kane and Alli were superb and both scored as Spurs convincingly brushed aside their visitors. The win put them third in the table and five points behind runaway leaders Man City.

Kane is apparently a target for rivals Real Madrid, so Fernandez would likely have been impressed and will give his colleagues great feedback as Barca look to strengthen their squad which is getting significantly older and suffered a huge loss when they sold Neymar to PSG for £200m in the summer.

Coutinho had chances to score, but was frustrated as Liverpool struggled on Sunday, although another attempt to sway him to Spain is reportedly likely as Barca bid to rejuvenate their squad following a disappointing season last year.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters