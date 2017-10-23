Barcelona Had Club Official at Wembley to Watch Coutinho and Spurs Stars as Catalans Eye Up Targets

Barcelona had their technical secretary watching Liverpool ace Philippe Coutinho, as well as Tottenham stars Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli in Sunday's clash, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Spurs thrashed Liverpool 4-1 at Wembley and watching on was Barca chief Robert Fernandez, reportedly sent to keep an eye on Barca target Coutinho, a player whom the Catalans had three bids rejected for in the summer.

Barca are also reportedly interested in bringing in Christian Eriksen as a possible replacement for their ageing midfield, whilst Harry Kane and Dele Alli are also potential targets. Kane and Alli were superb and both scored as Spurs convincingly brushed aside their visitors. The win put them third in the table and five points behind runaway leaders Man City.

Kane is apparently a target for rivals Real Madrid, so Fernandez would likely have been impressed and will give his colleagues great feedback as Barca look to strengthen their squad which is getting significantly older and suffered a huge loss when they sold Neymar to PSG for £200m in the summer.

Coutinho had chances to score, but was frustrated as Liverpool struggled on Sunday, although another attempt to sway him to Spain is reportedly likely as Barca bid to rejuvenate their squad following a disappointing season last year.