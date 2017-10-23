BBC Pundit Garth Crooks Claims Liverpool Can Only Improve By Replacing Klopp With Ancelotti

By 90Min
October 23, 2017

BBC pundit Garth Crooks has suggested that Liverpool take drastic action if they wish to compete for the title stating that boss Jurgen Klopp should be replaced by Carlo Ancelotti. 

The Reds suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Tottenham over the weekend with the same defensive problems causing the 4-1 loss. 

Klopp has come under criticism for not addressing the issues at the back and Crooks told the BBC that now is the time to replace him with Ancelotti who is without a club after he parted ways with Bayern Munich in September. 

He said: “There are few managers in the world who can take the title to Anfield but I believe former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti is one of those.

Dennis Grombkowski/GettyImages

“The blind spot causing current Reds boss Jurgen Klopp not to see the deficiencies in his defence is becoming seriously embarrassing and must be affecting players like Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

“Liverpool executives are now forced to rethink the club’s strategy and fix what is an obvious problem. The man that can do that is Ancelotti and they must get him now while he’s available.”

While Klopp has created one of the strongest attacking sides in the league they have started to fall short of the other top six teams' goal tally and with the defence constantly costing them games they are already seeing the title race dwindle from their ninth place in the table. 

Having a three times Champions League winner leading the side Ancelotti could give them the boost they need to regularly compete at the top and with the Italian winning the double with Chelsea in 2009/10 he has plenty of experience competing in England. 

