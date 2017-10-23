Chelsea Boss Insists He's 'Not Worried About the Sack' After Blues Secure Crucial Win Over Watford

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has insisted he's "different" to past bosses at Stamford Bridge and doesn't fear getting the sack after a below-par run of results, according to ESPN.

Conte's Chelsea got back to winning ways at the weekend against high-flying Watford, coming back from trailing 1-2 to eventually win 4-2 - with thanks in no small part to Michy Bathshuayi's double.

Chelsea had lost to both Manchester City and Crystal Palace in their prior league fixtures, while Roma held them to a 3-3 draw in the Champions League last week.

David Ramos/GettyImages

However, some fans see the victory over the Hornets as a potential turning point in their season. It was a much-needed win for Conte, who had been under pressure to turn things around as pressure grew on him in the Blues' hotseat. That's especially because Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has built a reputation on not tolerating sub-par form for previous managers.

He said: "I am not like the previous managers. I am different. It is important to understand this. The club has to judge the work and honestly, I don't have this type of worry [about] if I lose the game, if the club decides to sack me.

"In the past, the club decided after two losses or three bad games to sack a manager. I don't think it is the same for every manager. You change the person, change the work. I repeat: If you ask if I feel this type of pressure, it is zero.

"It's easy to play football when everything is going well and you are winning games back to back, winning, winning. It's the best feeling ever, you can go out there and express yourself you feel like you are not going to make mistakes.

"The hardest thing is when things are not going so well, and you have got to dig in and get results. When you're in a difficult moment, the mood is obviously going to be slightly down, because everyone is going to be disappointed and they want to win.

"When things are going well, everyone's coming into training, having a lot of banter and joking about and enjoying things, and when you are not, it's not that feeling, because the expectation level is to win. That is natural.

"That's why there is no better feeling than getting a win and then getting a bit of consistency. Getting some consistency, some games won and getting back-to-back wins, and all of a sudden you notice that [the pressure] lifts."

Chelsea next play Everton in the Carabao Cup in midweek, and Conte went on to offer an update on a number of first team stars who are currently out injured.

He said: "I think for the game against Everton, it is impossible to recover for [Danny] Drinkwater, [Victor] Moses needs more time and [N'Golo] Kante," he added. "But I think this could be a good opportunity to give a chance to the young player like Charly Musonda, also Kenedy, young players who I think deserve the chance.

"They are working very hard, they are improving and we can see the improvement against Everton, which is a tough game. It is important for me, important for the club. We will do this."