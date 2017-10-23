Everton Boss Koeman Adamant He 'Can Change Whole Situation' After Everton Succumb to Another Loss

Everton manager Ronald Koeman is still confident that he is the man to turn the club's fortunes around following an embarrassing 5-2 loss at Goodison Park.

With majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri watching on from the stands, the loss saw Everton sink into the relegation zone on goal difference. Having splashed over £150m on players this summer, Koeman's new look squad has bitterly disappointed.

Following the result, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo, Koeman said: “Yeah. I spoke to the players and everybody is disappointed. It's how you look at the situation. If you start to think negatively then maybe there is no solution. But I am not like that.

“But okay, once again it's all rumours and newspapers (talking about his future) but that's normal. I mentioned last Friday that it's normal. The team is underperforming and in a difficult situation mentally, they are struggling for confidence and that's what we need to change."

With his future inevitably in doubt, a run of four games without a win could signal the end for the Dutchman. Walking off the pitch to a chorus of boos, the manager remains positive in spite of this: “I still personally believe that I can change the whole situation. But everybody knows how it works in football.

“But okay, that's only what I am answering about this question. Ask somebody else"

Koeman added, “I don't know if I'll speak to Farhad [Moshiri]. I always speak or text to the board after a game."

The extent of this conversation remains to be seen, but Koeman's job is clearly hanging in the balance especially after such a poor defeat.

When asked if there were any positives to take from the game, Koeman provided a truly harrowing response that shows the situation that Everton find themselves in currently:

“Don't talk about positives because the final result is a 5-2 defeat at home. Write what you like to write tomorrow.”