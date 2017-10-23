FIFA Considering Tweak That Would Allow Players to Represent More Than One Country

FIFA are considering a rule change that would allow players to suit up for more the one country, according to the BBC.

Current stipulation makes it so that a player who has played one competitive fixture for a nation cannot switch international allegiances. But Cape Verde's football federation has requested that the governing body loosen the sanctions so that a move can still be made after one or two matches.

Victor Montagliani, head of Fifa's stakeholders' committee, has revealed that FIFA are looking into implementing pertinent changes without compromising the integrity of the sport.

"There are so many issues that have popped up," he said. "The world is changing."

"Immigration is changing. There are nationality issues that pop up all over the world - in Africa, (and) there are issues in Asia and Concacaf.

"So it's a good time to have a look at this and see if there are solutions without hurting the integrity of the game."

Montagliani also reported that FIFA are also considering increasing the length of time after which a player can represent a country if that player has no blood connection. As things stand, foreign players must live and play in a country for five years before being allowed to represent that country in international competition if they so desire.

A compensation scheme is also being looked into in order to tackle potential issues regarding players training and playing for a country at youth level then switching to another.

Such was the case with Antar Yahia back in 2004. The Algerian defender played for France at Under-18 level but would help fire Algeria to the 2010 World Cup. Before that, such a move wasn't allowed, but FIFA made changes after receiving pressure from the Algerian Football Federation.