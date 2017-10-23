Gary Lineker Causes Huge Stir With Cheeky Tweet Following Harry Kane Goal Against Liverpool

Gary Lineker caused a Twitter storm with a cheeky tweet after Harry Kane's excellent first goal against Liverpool on Sunday.

Lineker had previously irked Real Madrid fans, claiming their main striker Karim Benzema was 'overrated', and reports have circulated that the Spanish and European champions are interested in buying the Tottenham striker. Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane defended Benzema, saying: "He has everything."

Harry Kane scores again. Thankfully Zidane thinks Benzema is the best so they won’t be interested in poaching him. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 22, 2017

Kane scored a superb opening goal in Tottenham's emphatic 4-1 win over Liverpool on Sunday, lifting the ball over Simon Mignolet and slotting in pass Reds defenders. This led to former Spurs forward Lineker tweeting: "Harry Kane scores again. Thankfully Zidane thinks Benzema is the best and so they won't be interested in poaching him."

Unsurprisingly, Twitter users were quick to argue with the Match Of The Day presenter. One user replied saying he was: "Embarrassing himself", whilst another cited Benzema's trophy haul at Madrid.

One said: "Real Madrid has won three Champions Leagues with Benzema in the line up. Harry Kane outside the UK would be a joke."

A further user compared Lineker's career with Benzema, simply stating: "Gary Lineker's career, 238 goals, 4 trophies. Karim Benzema's career, 285 goals, 22 trophies."