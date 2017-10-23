'I Can Defender Better & I Have No Legs': Paralympian Launches Epic Attack on Reds in Wake of Loss

Liverpool have been mercilessly chastised for their defensive display in Sunday's 4-1 defeat against Tottenham at Wembley.

Criticism has come from all corners on social media, but perhaps most brutally from Paralympic weightlifter Ali Jawad.

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren, who has been at the centre of much of the condemnation, will likely have had his confidence further dented by the Tweet.

"I swear to god I can defend better than Liverpool and I have no legs," Jawad wrote, to the hilarity of all those not of a Liverpool persuasion.

I swear to god I can defend better than Liverpool and I have no legs 😫 #TOTLIV — Ali Jawad (@AliJawad12) October 22, 2017

After thousands of likes and retweets, it's safe to say that the internet enjoyed his self-deprecating but equally damning take on the disastrous performance.

Jurgen Klopp's side were two goals down within 12 minutes after two glaring errors from the increasingly erratic Lovren.

They pulled a goal back courtesy of Mohamed Salah but then conceded twice more in the second half.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Liverpool have now shipped 16 league goals in just nine games, 15 of which have come away from home, and Klopp did not shy away from the disappointment of the defeat.

"We had it felt like 60, 70% possession, but after 2-0, you saw the goals, what we did around the goals... easy to defend," he told BBC Sport. "We have defended situations like this all season.

"We had our chances, scored one, and the game was on the table. Being down one goal at Tottenham, you can fix it. The third is down to completely not concentrating off the ball. Four mistakes from us.

"It is my responsibility. I don't coach the type of defending for the first throw-in. The second goal, we miss the ball and then Son is quicker. We put it on a plate.

"It's not about confidence. It's just about being 100% spot on. It was a really average day for us today."