Ian Wright Heaps Praise on Alexandre Lacazette But States He Needs to Stay Focused on Scoring

Ian Wright has showered praise on Arsenal's new signing Alexandre Lacazette after another strong performance over the weekend, but he warned the striker needs to stay focused on being in the danger areas.

The former Lyon forward moved to the Emirates in the summer and has so far been enjoying life in the Premier League after scoring five goals in nine appearances with Lacazette finding the net again during Arsenal's 5-2 thrashing over Everton.

Wright knows how to excel in an Arsenal shirt after scoring 128 goals in 221 appearances and he had plenty of praise for the French international when speaking on Match of the Day 2, via the Daily Star.

He said: "I love Lacazette, he's a fantastic singing.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"When he stretches teams, look at Ozil and Sanchez, they've got the space to run into."

While Wright has been pleased with the striker's contribution so far he expressed a need for Lacazette to be more selfish and get into the danger areas rather than being involved in the build up play.

He added: "When he gets into this situation [in the penalty area], he finishes so so well. I don't want to see him come and getting involved in the link up play because we have enough players that can do that.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

"I would love to see him on the edge of defenders, and running into those little slots, stretching teams."

The Gunners found themselves 1-0 down early on Sunday after a superb finish from Wayne Rooney gave Everton the lead, but Arsenal levelled just before half time.

With Idrissa Gueye seeing red after a second yellow card offence the Gunners easily took the lead and then powered their way past Ronald Koeman's struggling side to claim fifth place in the table.