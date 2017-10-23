Juventus Ready to Snatch Dutch International​ on a Free Transfer From Serie A Rival

Juventus are looking to add to their defensive reinforcements next summer by securing the signature of Dutch international centre-back Stefan de Vrij, according to Goal.

The 25-year-old already has two Serie A goals to his name this season and in three years in Italy, following a £6m transfer away from Feyenoord, de Vrij has established himself as one of the best defenders in Europe.

A number of top European clubs will be sniffing around de Vrij's contract situation in Rome, the Dutchman currently set to become a free agent next summer.

I don't care if it's van Dijk or anyone else - Tah, de Vrij, Titus Bramble... that defence NEEDS sorting out. Total overhaul in need. #LFC — Scott Groom (@ScottCGroom) October 23, 2017

Lazio are understood to be confident that de Vrij will commit his future to the club and in a recent interview, the defender confirmed he was happy in the Italian capital.





"I'm very happy to be here, we are talking to the club now and I hope to find an agreement," de Vrij told reporters.





"You never know what will happen, but my intention is to grow, improve and make the best decision for my career."

Big-spending AC Milan are also considering a move for de Vrij, while Liverpool appear to be leading the race from a number of Premier League clubs.

Having seen his compatriot and former Lazio teammate Wesley Hoedt move to the Premier League over the summer, de Vrij could be tempted to follow in his footsteps and the Dutchman would be a welcome addition to any Premier League side.