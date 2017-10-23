Juventus Ready to Snatch Dutch International​ on a Free Transfer From Serie A Rival

By 90Min
October 23, 2017

Juventus are looking to add to their defensive reinforcements next summer by securing the signature of Dutch international centre-back Stefan de Vrij, according to Goal.

The 25-year-old already has two Serie A goals to his name this season and in three years in Italy, following a £6m transfer away from Feyenoord, de Vrij has established himself as one of the best defenders in Europe.

A number of top European clubs will be sniffing around de Vrij's contract situation in Rome, the Dutchman currently set to become a free agent next summer. 

Lazio are understood to be confident that de Vrij will commit his future to the club and in a recent interview, the defender confirmed he was happy in the Italian capital.


"I'm very happy to be here, we are talking to the club now and I hope to find an agreement," de Vrij told reporters.


"You never know what will happen, but my intention is to grow, improve and make the best decision for my career."

Big-spending AC Milan are also considering a move for de Vrij, while Liverpool appear to be leading the race from a number of Premier League clubs.

Having seen his compatriot and former Lazio teammate Wesley Hoedt move to the Premier League over the summer, de Vrij could be tempted to follow in his footsteps and the Dutchman would be a welcome addition to any Premier League side.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters