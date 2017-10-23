Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher Pinpoints Exactly Why Reds Have Failed to Kick on

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has identified exactly why the Reds have failed to kick on in the last two years and realise any kind of potential under Jurgen Klopp after watching his old team get crushed by Tottenham at Wembley on Sunday.

Spurs emerged victorious in north London after goals from Harry Kane (two), Son Heung-min and Dele Alli rendered Mohamed Salah's first half strike meaningless.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

It was the second time this season that Liverpool have been heavily beaten by a 'top four' rival after a 5-0 pummelling at the hands of Manchester City in September and only five teams in the entire Premier League have conceded more than Liverpool's 16 in nine games.

Forget Steven Gerrard's infamous slip, defensive frailty was what cost the Reds the Premier League title in 2013/14 and is what continues to plague them now. For Carragher, there was no escaping it after Sunday's game.

Problem under Rodgers was conceding goals. 4 out of the back 5 still Rodgers signings two years on that can’t be right. — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) October 22, 2017

"Problem under [Brendan] Rodgers was conceding goals," the retired centre-back tweeted.

"4 out of the back 5 still Rodgers signings two years on that can't be right."

Carragher was referring to goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, young right-back Joe Gomez, centre-back Dejan Lovren and left-back Alberto Moreno. The only one of the five that stated on Sunday signed by current manager Klopp is former Schalke defender Joel Matip.

Liverpool were heavily linked with what would have been a club record move for Southampton star Virgil van Dijk in summer, only to issue a forced apology and formally withdraw their interest in a very public way after accusations of tapping up.