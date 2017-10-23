Real Madrid Boss Zinedine Zidane Looks for Improvement Despite Cruising Past Eibar 3-0

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane admitted there's room for improvement following his side's 3-0 La Liga win against Eibar on Sunday.

The victory took Real up to third and five points behind leaders Barcelona, and after speaking to Marca, it was clear the Frenchman felt his side could have done better, despite the ease in their win.

Marco Asensio is back in the goals for Real Madrid! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Yfjyp4LrvY — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 22, 2017

He said: "We did well in defence and I come away with the feeling that it was not all perfect, but satisfactory. It was important to get the three points today."

He then went on to add: "Perhaps the fluency was lacking. We can be better, with the ball we can be better. In the end we made a lot of changes and sometimes you have to realise you cannot do everything perfectly."

Real had a few key players out for the game, including Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos and Keylor Navas, but Eibar provided very little in the way of a fight back, having just two shots on target all night.

Karim Benzema was also a notable absentee from the starting eleven, but Zidane played down his compatriot's exclusion, saying: "[The rest] was planned," he said. "After the weeks he has had we decided to leave him on the bench. It does not mean anything that he was a substitute."

Marco Asensio was amongst the goals, ending a recent goal drought with a lovely second goal as Real now prepare to begin their assault on the Copa Del Rey.