Reds Boss Jurgen Klopp Lays Into His Error-Strewn Team as Liverpool Fall to Humiliating Defeat

Jurgen Klopp says his Liverpool side have no one but themselves to blame after their 4-1 humiliation by Tottenham at Wembley on Sunday.

Harry Kane opened the scoring before Son Heung Min doubled Tottenham's lead with less than twelve minutes on the clock, and although Mohammed Salah pulled one back for Klopp's side.

However, Dele Alli's strike just before half time and a second for Kane ten minutes after the interval put the game beyond Liverpool's reach.

Two goals for @HKane help @SpursOfficial rise to third, level on points with Man Utd, after a dominant performance at Wembley#TOTLIV pic.twitter.com/iDn63nM5wM — Premier League (@premierleague) October 22, 2017

There were a number of defensive errors from Liverpool leading to each of Tottenham's goals, and, as reported by the Daily Mirror, Klopp was extremely self-critical of the Reds performance:

"The whole game the whole result was all our fault- Tottenham was good, they needed to be good, but we made it much too easy for them."

Klopp was far from pleased from his side in the build up to Spurs' first two goals in particular, adding: "The first goal was a little throw in and we are not really there. It was just really bad, bad, bad defending. The second, a counter attack, when the ball passes Dejan Lovren it is already too late."

The German was not not keen to talk about his side's chances of getting back into the match following Salah's strike, simply saying: "Coming back in the game with the goal we had our chances, but it's nothing to talk about today."

The Liverpool manager did however praise the desire of Tottenham's performance, reflecting that: "The third one, it's a completely open situation. We make the foul, again, all our fault. The fourth - second ball and third ball for Tottenham, their desire was bigger than ours.

"The game was finished then. We came here for a result and had not one second to get a result."