Bayern Boss Jupp Heynckes Promises Lewandowski the Support of the Team in Golden Boot Endeavours

New Bayern boss Jupp Heynckes has said that his team will do what they need to do in support of Robert Lewandowski if he has the chance to become the Bundesliga's top scorer this season.

The Polish ace accused his teammates of not showing enough support last season. And one of his agents also hit out at Carlo Ancelotti, blaming the Italian for his client being knocked off the mantle.

Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pipped Lewandowski to the Golden Boot by one goal last season. And the Bayern man would admit that he wasn't happy with his teammates as a result.

"I was disappointed with my team," he said. "That was the feeling I had."

Heynckes' however, has assured the player that the rest of the team will get behind him this time around.

Speaking ahead of the Bavarian side's match against RB Leipzig on Wednesday (via ESPN), he said: "If Robert has the chance to become top scorer then the whole team will play for him - that I can promise you."

The manager also also said that he wasn't displeased over Cristiano Ronaldo winning the Best FIFA Men's Player Award on Monday, given his recent success with Real Madrid, but Lewandowski would have been his man

"I would always vote for Robert," he declared.

Bayern will be without forward Thomas Muller for the next few weeks, yet Heynckes is confident in the team's ability to compensate for his absence.

"These type of unfortunate injuries happen and you have to compensate," he said. "I think he'll be back in three weeks, though."

"There's James [Rodriguez] and Thiago [Alcantara] but we have to ensure we have balance in midfield, both defensively and offensively.

"We also have players like [Corentin] Tolisso who like to get forward, while Arturo Vidal is always dangerous in front of goal. We have to take a few risks going forward and we also have to see if Javi Martinez can play, but we have many options, including Sebastian Rudy."