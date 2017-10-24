Bayern Boss Jupp Heynckes Promises Lewandowski the Support of the Team in Golden Boot Endeavours

By 90Min
October 24, 2017

New Bayern boss Jupp Heynckes has said that his team will do what they need to do in support of Robert Lewandowski if he has the chance to become the Bundesliga's top scorer this season.

The Polish ace accused his teammates of not showing enough support last season. And one of his agents also hit out at Carlo Ancelotti, blaming the Italian for his client being knocked off the mantle.

Oliver Hardt/GettyImages

Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pipped Lewandowski to the Golden Boot by one goal last season. And the Bayern man would admit that he wasn't happy with his teammates as a result.

"I was disappointed with my team," he said. "That was the feeling I had."

Heynckes' however, has assured the player that the rest of the team will get behind him this time around.

Speaking ahead of the Bavarian side's match against RB Leipzig on Wednesday (via ESPN), he said: "If Robert has the chance to become top scorer then the whole team will play for him - that I can promise you."

The manager also also said that he wasn't displeased over Cristiano Ronaldo winning the Best FIFA Men's Player Award on Monday, given his recent success with Real Madrid, but Lewandowski would have been his man

"I would always vote for Robert," he declared.

Oliver Hardt/GettyImages

Bayern will be without forward Thomas Muller for the next few weeks, yet Heynckes is confident in the team's ability to compensate for his absence.

"These type of unfortunate injuries happen and you have to compensate," he said. "I think he'll be back in three weeks, though."

"There's James [Rodriguez] and Thiago [Alcantara] but we have to ensure we have balance in midfield, both defensively and offensively.

"We also have players like [Corentin] Tolisso who like to get forward, while Arturo Vidal is always dangerous in front of goal. We have to take a few risks going forward and we also have to see if Javi Martinez can play, but we have many options, including Sebastian Rudy."

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters