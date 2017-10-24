Burnley Star Admits Sean Dyche Has Spoken to Clarets Players About Everton & Leicester Interest

By 90Min
October 24, 2017

Burnley defender Ben Mee has revealed that Shaun Dyche has spoken to his players about the speculation linking him with the vacant Everton and Leicester managerial jobs.

However, the defender, who is desperate for the Clarets to keep hold of Dyche, claims that the manager is still fully focused on his managerial role at Turf Moor amid the intense speculation.

"He's been fantastic and long may it continue. He's spoken about it and he's focused on us. We look forward to having him here," Mee said, as quoted by The Mirror.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"He's been linked with jobs four or five times recently because he's doing such a good job here. He's bound to get some attention, that's the way it goes."

"He's been massive for us, but we still want to keep growing as a club. It's been a massive change and hopefully he won't go just yet."

Dyche has proven his pedigree as one of the best British managers over the last few seasons, after solidifying Burnley's place in the Premier League on a limited budget.

His well-drilled Burnley side have also started the current campaign off well, with the Clarets currently sitting in the top half of the Premier League table.

Dyche has been linked with the vacant roles at both Leicester City and Everton after an excellent spell at the Clarets, with both clubs having recently sacked their managers following poor starts to the season.

Everton were the latest side to sack manager Ronald Koeman after a poor start to the season means the Toffees currently sit in the relegation zone, despite spending heavily on summer transfers.

Dyche has won 91 of his 229 games in charge of Burnley since being appointed as manager in October 2012, with many of those coming in the Premier League, such that he is well sought after by both Leicester and Everton.

