FIFA Best Male Winner Cristiano Ronaldo Claims Lionel Messi Rivalry Is Only 'Just Starting'

By 90Min
October 24, 2017

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted, despite speculation that his career may be beginning to wind down, his famous rivalry with Barcelona ace Lionel Messi is only just getting started. 

Ronaldo drew level with Messi in FIFA awards last night, scooping the Best FIFA Men's Player award to put his tally up to five alongside the Argentine forward.

Speaking with reporters after winning the prestigious award, via FourFourTwo, the Portuguese talisman was initially guarded over the much-discussed rivalry with Messi.

"I don't compete with Leo. He is a player, who is in the same era. He won five times. I won five times too - individual awards for the best in the world. So things are as they are," he said.

"Obviously, I am happy because, as I said before, I am at the best club in the world. I have had the opportunity to demonstrate that I am at a very high level during the last few years. And I am still very well."

However, when pushed on whether his rivalry with Messi was coming to an end, with both players (supposedly) approaching a physical decline in their careers after the age of 30, Ronaldo couldn't resist throwing down the gauntlet to the Barcelona man.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"It didn't finish yet... it is just starting," he joked.


The two players have been the best footballers in the world for the best part of a decade, consistently producing performances putting them head and shoulders above their contemporaries.

Both with formidable goalscoring records and a haul of club and individual trophies, they are destined to be remembered as footballing legends when they retire.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters