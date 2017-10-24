FIFA Best Male Winner Cristiano Ronaldo Claims Lionel Messi Rivalry Is Only 'Just Starting'

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted, despite speculation that his career may be beginning to wind down, his famous rivalry with Barcelona ace Lionel Messi is only just getting started.

Ronaldo drew level with Messi in FIFA awards last night, scooping the Best FIFA Men's Player award to put his tally up to five alongside the Argentine forward.

Speaking with reporters after winning the prestigious award, via FourFourTwo, the Portuguese talisman was initially guarded over the much-discussed rivalry with Messi.

"I don't compete with Leo. He is a player, who is in the same era. He won five times. I won five times too - individual awards for the best in the world. So things are as they are," he said.

"Obviously, I am happy because, as I said before, I am at the best club in the world. I have had the opportunity to demonstrate that I am at a very high level during the last few years. And I am still very well."

However, when pushed on whether his rivalry with Messi was coming to an end, with both players (supposedly) approaching a physical decline in their careers after the age of 30, Ronaldo couldn't resist throwing down the gauntlet to the Barcelona man.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"It didn't finish yet... it is just starting," he joked.





The two players have been the best footballers in the world for the best part of a decade, consistently producing performances putting them head and shoulders above their contemporaries.

Both with formidable goalscoring records and a haul of club and individual trophies, they are destined to be remembered as footballing legends when they retire.