Former Man Utd Ace Gary Neville Admits Shock at Liverpool Not Signing Players in Two Key Positions

By 90Min
October 24, 2017

Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville has expressed his shock at Liverpool failing to sign a strong centre-half and goalkeeper in preparation for the 2017/18 season. 

The Reds have endured a dismal start to the campaign, and currently sit ninth in the table after heavy losses to the likes of Manchester City and Spurs.

Speaking in the wake of Jürgen Klopp's side's 4-1 humbling by Spurs at Wembley, via Sky Sports, Neville turned his attention to the recruitment strategy of the Merseyside club, claiming:

"It really is surprising that over the past two seasons, Liverpool haven’t bought a fantastic centre-half and goalkeeper to correct what has been an issue".

Liverpool fans could only watch on in horror on Sunday afternoon, as their side crumbled defensively against a rampant Spurs. Klopp's side were cut to pieces by the home side, who's defence looked completely unable to cope under the pressure of the likes of Harry Kane baring down on them at pace.

The Reds invested heavily in new signings over the summer, bringing in the likes of Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Andrew Robertson. However, Klopp failed to bring in his key defensive target Virgil van Dijk, and seems determined to persist with error-prone Belgian stopper Simon Mignolet in goal.

The January transfer window will be crucial for Liverpool, who could see their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League dashed if they don't shore up their leaky back-line. Klopp is certain to enter the transfer market, and a robust central defender is likely to be top of his list to improve his struggling squad.

