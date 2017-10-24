Liverpool Prepare for Life Without Emre Can as Interest in Replacement Grows

Liverpool are planning for Emre Can's exit from Anfield as the search for a new central midfielder grows, according to il Blanco Nero.

The German midfielder has long been the subject of rumours surrounding his contract situation with Liverpool.

Currently Can, 23, is only contracted to the club until the end of the season but should a new deal be signed, it's understood that that won't necessarily put off prime contenders Juventus for his signature, reports Calciomercarto.

The Liverpool midfielder, who has made 10 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions this season, has been on Juventus manager, Massimiliano Allegri's radar for some time.

Potentially, Can could ride out the rest of the season and leave Anfield for free to join up with the Bianconeri.





With that potential eventuality in mind, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is thought to be looking for his replacement, with Club Bruges midfielder Marvelous Nakamba a prime target.

The young Zimbabwean, who is the same age as Can, is thought to be on Liverpool's radar even after the confirmation that RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keïta will join the club just as Can's contract runs out.





Whilst they are willing to pay a release fee, Juventus could rely on the fact that Can hasn’t yet signed any deal put in front of him and doesn't look like to doing so.