Manchester United Ace Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Have Film Released About His Life

Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is set to have a film made about his life, as reported by The Sun.





The film is going to be a 60-minute access-all-areas film about the Armenian's rise to stardom.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

The film will focus on how the 28-year-old's journey has moved from the streets of Armenia to the highest level of football at Manchester Untied.





The film has been produced by MUTV's award-winning documentaries team and 'Micki: An Armenian Hero' will be launched soon on MUTV, with fans able to gain access through subscription on the club website.





Being an access-all-areas film, it will cut no corners and will include scenes such as the catastrophic death of his 33-year-old father, Hamlet.

It had always been Mkhitaryan's dream to follow in his fathers footsteps by becoming a professional footballer, with the film highlighting how he's followed that dream to become a midfielder for Premier League giants Manchester United and the captain of the Armenia national team.

Mkhitaryan has been named Armenia Footballer of the Year seven times and after becoming the first ever Armenian to join a Premier League club, he's now regarded locally as 'The Pride of Armenia'.

The 28-year-old started his career at Armenian professional football club FC Pyunik at just 17-years-old, before he moved to Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in 2010 where he spent three seasons.

Following on from that was another three year spell with Borussia Dortmund, where he scored 23 goals in 90 games.

Mkhitaryan's form in the Bundesliga caught the eye of Jose Mourinho and he completed a switch to the Red Devils for a fee reported to be around £30m in 2016.

Since then he has scored five goals in 33 appearances, but is better known for his creativity and assists after he equaled the record for the most assists in three games at the start of this season, creating five goals.