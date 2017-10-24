Newcastle Boss Urges Club to Continue Earning Positive Results to Attract New Investors

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has spoken about his club and its current situation, both on and off the pitch, in a recent interview with Marca,

The Magpies have made a good start to their return to the Premier League. The club currently sits seventh, just two points off a top-four place. They're unbeaten in their last three games after a slender victory against struggling Crystal Palace last weekend.

Meanwhile, the club is still looking for potential takeover bids after owner Mike Ashley put the club up for sale earlier this month.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Benitez spoke briefly about the sale of the club, saying: "I spoke to Lee Charnley [managing director] and he told me he had no news on that. There is nothing I can do about that, so I will do my job.





"I just look at my work and I don’t give up,” he added. “If the team does well and is on the up, it’s easier to attract investors."

Newcastle have been relegated twice during Mike Ashley's reign as owner of the club. But under Benitez, Newcastle seem to back to winning ways in the Premier League.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Benitez was also asked about his time at Newcastle so far, and how it compared to his career at Liverpool. He responded, "In some places more than others, but in England, in Liverpool and Newcastle, is where I most value.

"[At Liverpool] I was there six years and won many titles. My house is still there. Here [Newcastle] they appreciate that I have stayed despite being in the second division."

Newcastle's next fixture is away to Burnley. Both teams are performing well so far this season, occupying 7th and 8th place respectively. Newcastle will hope to continue to compete for those top six places as the season progresses.