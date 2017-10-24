Number #1 Fan: Jose Mourinho Gets Vote From Least Surprising Source at FIFA's Best Awards

After Best FIFA Football Awards in London on Monday, a look at the voting records for the night shows us that one journalist definitely has a 'special one' in his heart.

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo took home the Best FIFA Men's Player Award, beating Lionel Messi (Barcelona) and Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) as runners up.

In the Best Men's Coach category, unsurprisingly Real boss Zinedine Zidane beat Juventus' Massimiliano Allegri and Chelsea's Antonio Conte with just over 46% of the votes.

Votes were cast by the coaches and captains of every FIFA registered national side, as well as one journalist from each nation.

However a certain member of the media's selection stood out as an ambition call.

Only one journalist voted for Jose Mourinho for coach of the year.



Yep, you guessed it. pic.twitter.com/bq0pb48FcX — Coral (@Coral) October 23, 2017

Duncan Castles, who has previous with his special feelings for Mourinho, was the only member of the media who voted for the Man Utd boss.

Mourinho was however voted as first choice for Best Men's Coach by nine different people, out of a possible 458.

Finally, Mourinho got 9 first-placed votes from captains and coaches in Cook Islands, Guinea-Bissau etc - and one media vote, from Scotland: pic.twitter.com/MiF4OpfMBS — Omar Chaudhuri (@OmarChaudhuri) October 23, 2017

As you can expect, Twitter had a field day...

Of course he did. https://t.co/cLCD9ngLdz — Karan M. Tejwani (@karan_tejwani26) October 24, 2017

Pls tell me that means Mourinho managed to finish 6th in this too — Chris Ashman (@ashlfc26) October 24, 2017

You do, however, have to admire the man's ambition at getting his bae's attention.





I need to find me a lady that'll love me unconditionally the way Duncan Castles loves Jose Mourinho. — The Chief (@Monsieur_RJ) October 24, 2017

