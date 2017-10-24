Number #1 Fan: Jose Mourinho Gets Vote From Least Surprising Source at FIFA's Best Awards

By 90Min
October 24, 2017

After Best FIFA Football Awards in London on Monday, a look at the voting records for the night shows us that one journalist definitely has a 'special one' in his heart.

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo took home the Best FIFA Men's Player Award, beating Lionel Messi (Barcelona) and Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) as runners up.

In the Best Men's Coach category, unsurprisingly Real boss Zinedine Zidane beat Juventus' Massimiliano Allegri and Chelsea's Antonio Conte with just over 46% of the votes. 

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Votes were cast by the coaches and captains of every FIFA registered national side, as well as one journalist from each nation.

However a certain member of the media's selection stood out as an ambition call.

Duncan Castles, who has previous with his special feelings for Mourinho, was the only member of the media who voted for the Man Utd boss.

Mourinho was however voted as first choice for Best Men's Coach by nine different people, out of a possible 458.

As you can expect, Twitter had a field day...

You do, however, have to admire the man's ambition at getting his bae's attention.


Some weren't so impressed...

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters