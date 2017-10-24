Real Madrid President Hits Back at Ex-Barca Star Gary Lineker Over Karim Benzema Criticism

Florentino Perez has defended Karim Benzema's quality after the Real Madrid star came in for slight criticism from Gary Lineker last Wednesday.

Los Blancos' president was quoted in Marca as he explained why he considered the France international to be the perfect blend between current Real boss Zinedine Zidane and former superstar Ronaldo Nazario after Lineker hit out at Benzema's footballing ability.

The Match of the Day host and former Barcelona star claimed that the striker was a "tad overrated" after another of his former clubs Spurs held Real to a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League.

Is it me or is Benzema a tad overrated? A goal every other game in a team as strong as Real Madrid is nada especial. Decent not great. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 17, 2017

Perez, though, admitted he was unconcerned about Lineker's opinion and backed the maligned Benzema to come back stronger than ever.

He said: "I don't mind what Lineker said, I don't care. What happens is that people judge Benzema just on the amount of goals he scores.

"Against Eibar, he came on and provided us with a footballing masterpiece in the goal for Marcelo.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

"I always say that Benzema is a cross between Zidane and Ronaldo Nazario. He scores goals like Ronaldo and has the touch of Zidane; he is a luxury."

Benzema has struggled for form this term - the forward bagging just two goals and two assists in nine appearances so far - but Perez insisted that the 29-year-old's qualities and loyalty should not be called into question as he offered up an example of his ability going forward.

Perez added: "Benzema's been here for eight years and this is his ninth season. He is demanding and loyal, there is no need to worry.

"To those who believe that Benzema is a different type of player, I tell them to go and watch the Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid and see the dribble that took three players away from the game, before providing the assist for Isco."