Real Madrid President Hits Back at Ex-Barca Star Gary Lineker Over Karim Benzema Criticism

By 90Min
October 24, 2017

Florentino Perez has defended Karim Benzema's quality after the Real Madrid star came in for slight criticism from Gary Lineker last Wednesday.

Los Blancos' president was quoted in Marca as he explained why he considered the France international to be the perfect blend between current Real boss Zinedine Zidane and former superstar Ronaldo Nazario after Lineker hit out at Benzema's footballing ability.

The Match of the Day host and former Barcelona star claimed that the striker was a "tad overrated" after another of his former clubs Spurs held Real to a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League.

Perez, though, admitted he was unconcerned about Lineker's opinion and backed the maligned Benzema to come back stronger than ever.

He said: "I don't mind what Lineker said, I don't care. What happens is that people judge Benzema just on the amount of goals he scores.

"Against Eibar, he came on and provided us with a footballing masterpiece in the goal for Marcelo.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

"I always say that Benzema is a cross between Zidane and Ronaldo Nazario. He scores goals like Ronaldo and has the touch of Zidane; he is a luxury."

Benzema has struggled for form this term - the forward bagging just two goals and two assists in nine appearances so far - but Perez insisted that the 29-year-old's qualities and loyalty should not be called into question as he offered up an example of his ability going forward.

Perez added: "Benzema's been here for eight years and this is his ninth season. He is demanding and loyal, there is no need to worry.

"To those who believe that Benzema is a different type of player, I tell them to go and watch the Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid and see the dribble that took three players away from the game, before providing the assist for Isco."

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters