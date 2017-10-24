Real Madrid Star Claims Former Club Spurs Can Win Premier League Under Mauricio Pochettino

Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric sees no reason why Tottenham can't win the Premier League at some point under current manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the former Tottenham midfielder was full of admiration for his former club, believing they are now capable of topping the Premier League.



Asked if he thinks Tottenham can win the league, he replied: "I think so. If they continue in this way, why not?

"The Premier League is a strong league with so many great teams - a lot of great games - and it's not easy. But they are there and I wish them all the best. I would like to see them win the title."

Despite swapping the white of Tottenham for the white of Madrid, Modric is impressed with the general progress his former club has made both on and off the pitch, while praising their current manager Pochettino.

He continued, stating: "He (Pochettino) is doing an amazing job at Tottenham.

"Tottenham, since I left, is improving as a club in all aspects - on the pitch, outside they have a new training ground, a new stadium is coming.

"Two years in a row they are close to minning the title in the Premier League, which in the past was not the case. I am happy to see Tottenham improving and fighting for the Premier League title."

Since his move from Tottenham to Real Madrid for £30m in 2012, Modric has won a La Liga title and three Champions League finals, becoming one of the finest midfielders in the world. As a result, he was named in the FIFA FIFPro World XI for a third consecutive year at the FIFA Football Awards on Monday.

Modric himself encountered his former side in their recent 1-1 draw in the Champions League on the 17th October, seeing both sides level on points at the top of the group.

Modric and the rest of his Real Madrid teammates will travel to Wembley to play Tottenham again on the 1st November.