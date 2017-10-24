REVEALED: The Top Scoring Tip That Diego Maradona Offered Spurs Hotshot Harry Kane After Reds Win

Harry Kane has been offered some handy goalscoring tips despite being in the form of his life - by none other than legendary footballer Diego Maradona.

The Argentina and Napoli legend was a guest of Tottenham Hotspur's at Wembley for the club's 4-1 victory over Liverpool on Sunday, and was left suitably impressed by Kane's goalscoring prowess.

Regardless of the 24-year-old's 17-goal haul so far this season, Maradona was filmed by Spurs' in-house team meeting Kane and teammate Hugo Lloris after the big win over the Reds and chose to offer the England international a few words of advice.

When Maradona met Harry and Hugo 🙌 pic.twitter.com/78kZaNP76F — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 23, 2017

He said: "Wow, what a goalscorer. Mauricio has a real backbone in the team. Hugo stops everything at one end and Harry puts everything in at the other.

"Oh, and Harry, don't always go near post with your shots. Go across goal sometimes. You know why? Goalkeeper watch you on TV all the time. So next time… across!"

Harry Kane in 2017:



⚪️ Games: 40

⚽️ Goals: 45



Absolute machine 😳🔥👏 pic.twitter.com/LbDO3JA8SM — Football Funnys (@FootballFunnys) October 22, 2017

Thankfully for Kane's sake, he didn't need Maradona's advice as his latest Tottenham brace helped Pochettino's men secure a thumping victory over Liverpool in their temporary home.

Kane has now bagged himself a tidy 13 goals in just 12 matches for Spurs and, coupled with the four strikes he has racked up for England since 1st September, is already closing in on 20 goals for club and country just three months into the 2017/18 campaign.

Kane will potentially be rested for Tottenham's fourth round Carabao Cup tie against West Ham on Wednesday ahead of a crunch clash with Manchester United on Saturday.

