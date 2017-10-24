Ronald Koeman Expresses 'Disappointment' Over Everton Sacking in Brief Twitter Statement

Ronald Koeman has expressed his "disappointment" at being sacked by Everton just 16 months into his three-year deal.

The Dutchman took to his personal Twitter account to offer a brief statement over his thoughts and feelings after being relieved of his managerial duties by the Toffees on Monday.

Koeman, who did not believe he would be let go by Everton despite a horrendous start to the season, expressed his sadness at leaving Goodison Park but placed on record his thanks for the support of the fans and board during his tenure on Merseyside.

He said: "I would like to place on record my thanks for all of their work and commitment during my 16 months as Everton manager.

"I would like to thank Bill Kenwright, Farhad Moshiri and the Everton Board for the opportunity to have managed a great club, and to the fans as well for their passionate support of the club.

"Naturally, I am disappointed at this moment, but I wish the team good luck in the future."

Of course, the statement is as placcid in nature as supporters would come to expect of any professional in the game, and it would not be surprising to see Koeman have different feelings on his sacking behind closed doors.

Koeman won 24 of the 58 Everton matches he took charge of between August 2016 and October 2017, and picked up an average haul of 1.48 Premier League points during that time.

