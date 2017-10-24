Southampton's Dusan Tadic Claims Saints Have Reason to 'Be Positive' Despite Slow Start

October 24, 2017

Questions have been raised over Southampton's quality in the attacking third after scoring just eight goals so far this season - one of the poorer tallies in the Premier League.

Manolo Gabbiadini, Charlie Austin and Shane Long have all started slowly in the Saints' first nine games. The Italian is the club's leading league scorer with just three strikes in nine league fixtures, while fellow striker Austin has scored just once. 

Yet following the 1-0 win over West Brom at the weekend, Southampton winger Dusan Tadic believes the team are now on the right track and are playing with aggression and pace.

The Saints play fellow south coast outfit Brighton at the weekend and Tadic believes his side should be confident going into the encounter.

“I think we should be positive about our performances. I think what is different now is our aggression. From the first moment, we want to score goals," he told the Daily Echo.

"We tried to play a quick game. We attack and get a corner and take it quick, and the same with a throw-in. We tried to be much quicker and score goals. The tempo was there.”

Despite the Serbian's positive approach Pellegrino's side did not play with attacking intent throughout most of the 90 minutes against West Brom, and had it not been for Sofiane Boufal's sublime solo goal, it would of been another goalless game for the Saints.

