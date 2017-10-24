Teenager Jadon Sancho Sends Out Heartfelt Message After Becoming First Englishman to Play for BVB

17-year-old Jadon Sancho made his first team debut for new club Borussia Dortmund last weekend, and in doing so became the first Englishman to play for the club.

Dortmund's new number seven came off the bench in their 2-2 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt, and set several new records.

Not only is he Dortmund's first ever English player, Sancho also became the club's first player to make an appearance who was born after the year 2000, and is also the youngest player to appear in the Bundesliga so far this season.

I've come a long way from being a kid, playing football on my estate!! Saturday was a big day for me. Making my professional debut for @BVB was a dream come true. Hopefully the first of many 🙏🏽. I just want to thank @BVB for showing so much belief in me at such young age. #JS7 pic.twitter.com/YCm2AeJzGT — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) October 23, 2017

Sancho, who moved from Manchester City to Dortmund last summer in a move reported to cost around £8m, took to Twitter to thank the club for having faith in him at such a young age.

"I've come a long way from being a kid, playing football on my estate!!" he wrote. "Saturday was a big day for me. Making my professional debut for @BVB was a dream come true.

"Hopefully the first of many. I just want to thank @BVB for showing so much belief in me at such young age. #JS7"

Happy to have you in the #Bundesliga, Jadon.



Congrats also on becoming the first Englishman to play for @BVB! 👏 https://t.co/rPfNHCDLuk — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) October 24, 2017

A lot of faith has been immediately placed on the young forward, who was given the number seven shirt in place of the departing Ousmane Dembele.

It has been a great year for Sancho. In May, he represented England in the Under-17 European Championships, where he reached the final and was named player of the tournament. Now, he has made his league debut for his new club, and managed to show flashes of brilliance during his six minute cameo against Frankfurt.

Jadon Sancho becomes the 23rd youngest player to appear in Germany's Bundesliga. While he joins many who have made their debut at 17, only one player has played in the division at age 16. Like Sancho, Nuri Sahin made his Borussia Dortmund debut in a 2-2 draw aged just 16 in 2005.

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/GettyImages

Sancho, who looks to have a very bright future ahead of him, joins the likes of Kevin Keegan and Owen Hargreaves as Englishmen to have played in Germany's top division.