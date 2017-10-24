Top Level Women's Footballer Claims Premier League Star Attempted to Rape Her in Hotel Room

Former QPR ladies striker Alexandra Nord has claimed that a married Premier League footballer attempted to rape her after she passed out following a night out in 2012. Nord claimed that she awoke to find the high-profile player had taken off both his and her clothing, and was lying on top of her attempting to initiate sexual intercourse.

Speaking of the horrific encounter, via the Mirror, Nord claimed:

"I understood that it was he who had taken off my clothes. I do not know exactly how far he had gone. The first thing I thought was to get him away.

“My first reaction was anger, then I was ashamed and thought maybe I had agreed to something? I’m angry, sad and ashamed. I gather my stuff together while the guy pulls me back and I do not understand why."

Continuing her account via a personal blog, Nord stated:

“He does not understand that I do not want to be with him. I say ‘No.’ He can see at that I am upset. I feel obliged to stay because he’s going to drive me because I do not have my jacket (it is about 5 degrees outside) or wallet with me. Finally, it does not matter anymore. He has no respect for me or my body and continues to grope me until I storm out of the room.

“It’s maybe 6am. I do not know how to get home. I have no jacket and do not know how to get a taxi.The hotel manager looks at me and knows who I was there with. He quickly arranges a taxi for me and says ‘It’s on us’.”





Nord has not revealed who the footballer in question is, and did not report the incident to the police at the time.