Valencia Deny Receiving Approach From Manchester United for 20-Year-Old Wonderkid

Valencia have denied having received any contact from Manchester United regarding central midfielder Carlos Soler, despite numerous reports linking the Red Devils with the Spaniard.

Jose Mourinho is believed to be eyeing up midfield alternatives to Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic as part of his squad rotation, with the futures of Michael Carrick, Marouanne Fellaini and Ander Herrera remaining up in the air.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

However, according to Super Deporte, Valencia claim to have received no contact from anyone regarding their young prospect, with a clear statement putting the rumours circulating Britain to rest:

"We have no bargain with anyone for any player in the team," is the statement from the Spanish side.

United are believed to be willing to pay £30m for the 20-year-old, and are eager to get a deal done as soon as they can in order to secure Soler's services ahead of the summer transfer window.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

But it may not be that simple for the Old Trafford outfit. Soler's new contract (which he signed in May) leaves him with an €80m release clause, and with a long term deal attaching him to the Mestalla until 2021, the Bats will not give in easily; especially for a player anticipated to have a huge future ahead of him.





As for Mourinho, he is known for being happy to break the bank in order to sign players - only last summer did he break the then world record fee for a player when signing Paul Pogba from Juventus, and his £75m signing of Romelu Lukaku wasn't exactly considered cheap.

As for now, though; United have not made any approach.