West Ham Playmaker Mark Noble Leads Crisis Talks With Slaven Bilic's Job Under Huge Scrutiny

October 24, 2017

West Ham United players have held crisis talks at their training ground after the Hammers suffered another embarrassing defeat at home to Brighton on Friday

The Seagulls came away with an emphatic 3-0 victory through two Glenn Murray goals either side of the break and another from Jose Izquierdo. 

The Mail report that captain Mark Noble wasn't impressed by the performance which saw them suffer their fifth defeat of the season and as a result went in on the West Ham squad in the dressing room. 

He was further aggrieved, as the report continues, by the lack of emotion showed by his fellow team-mates following the defeat on Friday. Noble wasn't the only one with defender James Collins also angered by the result and as a result he shared his frustrations with the group. 

This has led to meetings at the training ground to try and turn their season around with Noble the one taking lead on the talks.

The West Ham manager believes he can still turn their fortunes around just like they've done previously: "We've been here before and we managed to turn it around."

Slaven Bilic is under huge pressure now at the club following a poor opening season at the Olympic Stadium and to the start of this new campaign. 

Despite offering to leave the club, the Croatian has been given two London derbies to try and save his job at West Ham. 

The first one being Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night and then Crystal Palace on Saturday in the Premier League.

Time is running out, Slaven!

