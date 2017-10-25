Alan Pardew Turns Down Offers From Dynamo Kiev & China in Hope of Premier League Return

By 90Min
October 25, 2017

Alan Pardew is aiming for a return to the Premier League having turned down offers from clubs in Europe and China, the Independent have reported.

The 56-year-old was dismissed by Crystal Palace last December after a poor run of form, and has since appeared regularly as a pundit for Sky Sports.

He is reportedly happy to continue with his media role until the right job presents itself, despite offers from a number of clubs, including Dynamo Kiev.

Pardew has also been the subject of interest from teams in the Chinese Super League, but is content to remain in England for now.

Leicester and Everton are both searching for new coaches having parted with Craig Shakespeare and Ronald Koeman respectively, although neither are expected to appoint the former West Ham boss.

ESPN reported that Pardew applied for the now vacant managerial role at the King Power Stadium and hoped to speak to the club's owners.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

He is expected to bide his time in an attempt to make a return to the Premier League, but he has not ruled out a potential move abroad.

After taking on a punditry role in August, Pardew said: "Having just come out of Premier League management after being in it for the last 10 years, I will hopefully be able to provide a little bit of insight for fans of the game.

"I will have no qualms in saying if there is a substitution that has unbalanced a team. But I would rather talk positively if I can.

"I am not coming on air to make life difficult for managers, I am coming on air to give fans an insight into how managers are thinking. That is something I am well versed in, particularly when managers come under pressure."

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters