Barcelona 'Told' to Pay £135m for Coutinho as Liverpool Prepare for Renewed January Bid

Liverpool have told Barcelona that they will have to stump up £135m if the Catalan giants wish to finally land Philippe Coutinho in January.

That is according to Mundo Deportivo, who have claimed that the Reds informed La Blaugrana of the eye watering sum necessary to complete a deal for their long-term transfer target.

Barcelona were continuously rebuffed in their attempts to lure the unsettled Coutinho to Catalonia in the summer window, but have not given up hope on capturing the Brazilian playmaker.

JURE MAKOVEC/GettyImages

Barcelona representatives were present in London on Monday for FIFA's 'The Best' awards ceremony, and are said to have met with one of Coutinho's advisers - none other than Kia Joorabchian - to try and thrash out a fee for the 25-year-old.

Joorabchian is believed to be acting as a go-between for both clubs and told Barca's team that Liverpool would not settle for less than £135m before entertaining the notion of meeting at the negotiating table.

Barcelona are still planning to pay for Coutinho's fee in a variety of installments, but it remains to be seen whether the Reds would be willing to accept that structured deal after rejecting a similar one back in August.

How we expect Barcelona's pursuit of Philippe Coutinho to pan out in January😉 pic.twitter.com/fgdpF8PjFe — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 21, 2017

Liverpool's owners Fenway Sports Group threw out Barcelona's final bid of around £110m due to the vast majority of the fee coming in six-month installments.

Ernesto Valverde's side, however, have not been put off attempting to put together a not-too-dissimilar package and know that the ball is in Liverpool's court given Coutinho's desire to move to Nou Camp.

French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain are also thought to be interested in landing Coutinho, with the attacker's agent pictured meeting the club's sporting director Antero Henrique on Monday.

However, with Coutinho's heart set on a move to the north east of Spain, it would take an astronomical wage package and the potential intervention of international teammate Neymar to make him perform a massive U-turn on wanting to join Barcelona.

