Everton Loanee Henry Onyekuru Addresses Rumours Linking Him to Juventus & Atletico Madrid

Everton loanee Henry Onyekuru has responded to the rumours linking him with a future move to Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

The 20-year-old joined the Toffees from Belgium club KAS Eupen for £7m during the summer, having scored 24 goals last season.





But he has not yet qualified for a work permit and was immediately loaned to Anderlecht, where he has found the net seven times in 15 appearances.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

There has been repeated speculation linking Onyekuru with a permanent transfer away from Goodison Park, but he has insisted that he will have no say on his future.





“I’m aware that there are reports and offers from several teams, but Everton will decide that in the coming weeks,” Onyekuru told Complete Sports.

“My focus is on my game and I hope to do better for Anderlecht. The future will sort itself.”

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Despite not having played a game for his parent club, Onyekuru's form in Belgium has caught the eye of some of Europe's elite.

The excellent progress of the youngster has seen his value potentially double, with the Mirror reporting that he could be sold for £15m.

Onyekuru's form will have rubbed salt into the wounds for Everton, who have struggled for goals so far this season and been unable to replace the prolific Romelu Lukaku.

Everton cannot recall the highly-rated striker, who made his international debut for Nigeria earlier this year and is expected to earn a call-up for their World Cup squad.