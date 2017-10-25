Everton Target Kevin Gameiro 'Not Worried Over Atletico Future' Despite Diego Costa Arrival

Atletico Madrid forward Kevin Gameiro says he isn't worried about his future at the Spanish club, despite the developments that went on earlier this season.

The Frenchman scored the winner for Atletico against Celta Vigo on Sunday, but is thought to be surplus to requirements - or at least will be when Diego Costa is eligible to play in January.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Costa re-signed for the Spanish side after a three-year spell in London with Chelsea, having helped the Blues win two Premier League titles and a League Cup.

But his run-ins with Antonio Conte saw the Italian reject him at the end of the season, resulting in a self-imposed exile during which the forward spent all of the summer at his hometown in Brazil, refusing to head back to Chelsea for training.

He made several attempts to force a move back to Atletico, but the transfer window would shut before he was able to get his move; and he now has to wait until January before he's able to feature for the side as a result of their transfer ban.

Now back at the club, Costa's presence has put some pressure on Gameiro, who is rumoured to be a target for Everton. However, the 30-year-old insists that he doesn't feel any fear.

“I am at a great club with lots of competition for places,” Gameiro said to Diario AS (H/T Football Espana). “Everybody has to compete to earn a starting place at the club and I am not worried about that at this moment, I am not afraid.

“Right now, I’m not at 100% and I need to work on this to make sure I am on top of my game, then I can think about myself and my importance.”

The striker is also quoted as saying that he won't make any plans to leave unless Atletico spell it out for him.

“If they do not want me they have to say it clearly," he said in what surely seems like a challenge to the club. So it's now up to Diego Simeone and the powers that be at Atletico to let their player know whether he's still wanted or not.