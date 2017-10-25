Everton's Nikola Vlasic Admits He Wanted Barkley's No.8 Shirt & That No.19 Was Kept for Diego Costa

Everton striker Nikola Vlasic has admitted that he wanted Ross Barkley's No.8 shirt having joined from Hajduk Split in the summer.





The 20-year-old also revealed that he was denied the No.19 shirt because it was being saved for the potential arrival of Diego Costa.





The Spanish forward instead ended up agreeing a deal with Atletico Madrid, leaving Everton without a true replacement for Romelu Lukaku and Vlasic with the No.27 shirt.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"No.27 was free, I wanted 8 but Ross Barkley wears it, while the club was keeping 19 for Diego Costa," the Croatia international told 24sata.





Vlasic has so far made eight appearances for the Toffees, scoring once in a disappointing start to the campaign for the club.





Ronald Koeman was dismissed after last weekend's 5-2 defeat against Arsenal, and Vlasic has expressed his regret at the Dutchman's departure.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“I’m sorry that Koeman got sacked, because he bought me and we had a really good relationship, but that’s football,” he added.

“Everton is a great club for young players like Jordan Pickford, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ademola Lookman, Tom Davies, me. We all get chances; I’m satisfied.

“In the Premier League, it’s easiest when you have the ball at your feet. And the hardest thing to do is to play against a team that breaks you down with their rhythm, like Arsenal.

“I haven’t had a chance to play against all of the strongest teams, only Arsenal, and I was impressed by Alexis Sanchez.

“Ozil is great, but Sanchez is impossibly fast, strong, always creating, turning and moving.”