Leicester City Names Claude Puel Club's New Manager

Leicester City have officially named former Southampton, Monaco and Nice boss Claude Puel as the club's new manager.

By 90Min
October 25, 2017

Leicester City have officially named former Southampton, Monaco and Nice boss Claude Puel as their new manager following the dismissal of Craig Shakespeare last week.

The Frenchman was a Ligue 1 winner as both a player and manager with Monaco earlier in his career, before guiding Southampton to the EFL Cup final last season.

He also helped the Saints to a fourth consecutive top half Premier League finish in his sole season in charge on the south coast, but was heavily criticised by fans, arguably harshly so, for what was seen as an overly defensive style of play and a lack of personality.

Shakespeare, who succeeded Claudio Ranieri only eight months ago and was handed a three-year contract in June, was shown the door after a draw against West Brom earlier this month proved to be the final straw for Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Caretaker manager Michael Appleton had guided the Foxes to a much needed win over fellow strugglers Swansea in the Premier League at the weekend, followed by a midweek victory against Championship side Leeds to progress to the Carabao Cup quarterfinals.

Next up for Leicester is the visit of Everton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

