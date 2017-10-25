Man City & Barca Reportedly 'Willing' to Pay €50m for Bayern Ace Joshua Kimmich

Manchester City and Barcelona are 'willing' to stump up €50m for Joshua Kimmich as a two-way tussle for the defender emerges.

The European giants want to prise the Bayern Munich star away from Bavaria, according to SportBild (via Sport Witness), after Die Bayern's sporting director Michael Reschke stated that it would take more than that amount of cash for his side to consider selling Kimmich.

If Kimmich opted to join City, he would be reunited with former boss Pep Guardiola at Etihad Stadium after the pair had worked together previously at the Allianz Arena.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Whether the Germany international would be open to a move to the Premier League is questionable. After all, Kimmich and Guardiola didn't always see eye-to-eye over the latter's tough love approach during his three-year tenure in the Bundesliga.

A possible switch to Barcelona is also up for discussion, and Kimmich's versatility would enable him to play in a number of positions for either club if this rumour had any legs to it.

Kimmich has been linked with a transfer to Manchester in the past two summer transfer windows and, after appearing to earn less game time under former Bayern manager Carlo Ancelotti before his sacking, had seemed to suggest that he could leave if first-team football was not in the offing.

In 3-4 years, who's to say Joshua Kimmich won't be one of the 5 best players in the world? Already such a complete player. — Thomas Hautmann (@ThomasHautmann) October 18, 2017

With Ancelotti out of the picture now, Kimmich's heart could be set on staying in his homeland and put the mockers on Barca or City swooping for him.

That is unlikely to stop the press in both Germany and England from touting either club as a potential destination for the right-back, so don't expect this speculation to diminish any time in the future.

Kimmich has made 90 appearances for Bayern since he joined from Stuttgart in July 2015 for £7.65m.

