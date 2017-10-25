Man Utd Youngster Axel Tuanzebe Delighted to Play for 'Biggest Manager' Jose Mourinho

By 90Min
October 25, 2017

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe has declared that that there is no 'bigger manager' than Jose Mourinho, while also welcoming the 'burden' of pressure that comes with playing for the demanding Portuguese coach as he believes it helps him improve.

"There's nothing better than playing for Manchester United - playing for a big manager and a big club," Tuanzebe told MUTV following his first start of the season against Swansea in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

"There's nothing more rewarding as a young lad coming through. Every day you are learning," the 19-year-old defender added.

"We've got Jose Mourinho as our manager and you can't ask for a bigger manager. Under him there's a lot of pressure and you have to perform. But dealing with that pressure makes you a better player. I've got that burden on me."

Home-grown Tuanzebe, who was handed a first-team debut by Mourinho in the FA Cup in January, impressed in a back three alongside Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof. Fellow youngster Scott McTominay also earned rave reviews for his performance in midfield.

"When [youngsters] play, it's nice and it's good. When they perform well, it's even better. I think they both had good performances," a delighted Mourinho told MUTV.

"I would say especially Scott, as he had a big influence in the game in a crucial area. He was very comfortable and strong in midfield. I tried to give Axel good protection. I think Axel started a little bit shaky but he got stability and had a good performance."

