Phil Jones Set to Return to Man Utd Team for Huge Spurs Clash After Declaring Himself Fit

Manchester United defender Phil Jones is set to return to the starting line-up for the visit of Tottenham at Old Trafford on Saturday after overcoming the minor injury that forced him out of last weekend's defeat at Huddersfield.

Jones returned to the bench on Tuesday night for the Carabao Cup win against Swansea, telling manager Jose Mourinho that he was ready if needed.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

As it was, Jones wasn't needed on the night, with a back of three of Victor Lindelof, Chris Smalling and Axel Tuanzebe keeping Swansea at bay in the 2-0 win.

It had been Lindelof who replaced Jones in the team in the first half of the game at Huddersfield. The Swede had only made his Premier League debut with a one-minute cameo against Liverpool week earlier and fans may be relieved to see Jones come back into the team to handle an in-form Harry Kane.

"I think Jones will be [back] because, today, he was on the bench and he told me he will be ready in case I need him. So I believe he'll be even better for Saturday," Mourinho declared after the final whistle at the Liberty Stadium (ManUtd.com).

Paul Pogba will remain absent, though, with some time in December the latest rumoured comeback date for the influential Frenchman.

There are also still short-term doubts over Michael Carrick, Eric Bailly and Marouane Fellaini. But Marcos Rojo is returning to fitness after his lengthy absence, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic could well be back on the pitch in just over a month's time.