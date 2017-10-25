Real Madrid Boss Zidane Confirms Dani Carvajal's Heart Infection Recovery & Gives Gareth Bale Update

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that Dani Carvajal has recovered from his heart infection, but stated it is still too soon to state when the 25-year-old will return to first-team action.

The Spain international has not featured since the back end of September, missing four games so far due to a cardiovascular virus, including Los Blancos' 1-1 Champions League draw with Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.

But now it seems the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium youth academy graduate is preparing for his comeback. Zidane, however, insists he is unable to establish the exact date he will be able to call upon his right-back once again.

"Dani is okay and the tests are positive", the French manager, who was recently named Coach of the Year by FIFA, told Spanish news outlet Marca.

Zinedine Zidane... the best Real Madrid coach of all time? #TheBest pic.twitter.com/JmRXFO6gCe — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) October 24, 2017

"He has been cycling today, he is healthy but there is a recovery process and we will have to see how that goes."

It seems therefore that the Champions League trip to Wembley Stadium early next month to face Tottenham may come too soon for Carvajal, but one man who could made an appearance is former Spurs star Gareth Bale.

The Wales international picked up a calf injury during Los Blancos' 3-1 European win over Borussia Dortmund in September, and similarly to his Spanish teammate, has missed out on the La Liga giants' last four games.

However, the 28-year-old is setting his sights on a return during Zidane's side's trip to north London in November, even though his manager is not keen to put a date on his explosive attacker's comeback.

"Gareth has been out on the pitch, he is on the verge of training with the team but still we cannot give a date for that", the 45-year-old added.

Real have had an indifferent start to the campaign, already losing one and drawing two of their opening nine, certainly winnable, games.

The results have left them third in La Liga, five points behind league leaders Barcelona, however the Spanish capital side will be confident they can make up that gap when they are able to boast a fully-fit squad.