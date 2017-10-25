Report Claims Champions League Success Could Prompt Mourinho to Leave Man Utd for PSG

Jose Mourinho could leave Manchester United this summer, should he bring the Champions League back to Old Trafford, according to a speculative report in Spain.

Mourinho, who is currently in his second season as United manager, has won all of his opening three Champions League matches this campaign, as he aims to be crowned king of Europe for a third time in his career as a manager.

Despite his successful start to the season, rumours have suggested that Mourinho could yet move away from Old Trafford, while he caused a slight (if exaggerated) stir earlier this month after admitting he wont be retiring as Manchester United boss.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

Now, Spanish rumours website Don Balon has claimed the 54-year-old may leave his post as early as next season, if he can win this season's Champions League with United.

Mourinho is hoping to add to his own trophy collection by winning the competition this season, although it won't be an easy task with fierce competition from reigning champions Real Madrid, a resurgent Barcelona, domestic rivals Manchester City and (according to Don Balon anyway) his would-be suitors Paris Saint-Germain.

The report speculates that PSG could be the ones tempt Mourinho into an early exit from England, if all goes to plan in 2017/18, before taking the reigns in the French capital.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

It's no secret that current incumbent PSG Unai Emery is under a lot of pressure, and could well to out of a job if he doesn't deliver silverware this season. However, whether Mourinho can be persuaded, Champions League or not, to jump ship from United remains to be seen.

After PSG failed to win either Ligue 1 or the Champions League in 2016/17, PSG's Qatari owners spent an eye-watering and controversial £365m spent on Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in order to achieve their lofty targets, and will seemingly stop at nothing to earn silverware.

Number #1 Fan: Jose Mourinho Gets Vote From Least Surprising Source at FIFA's Best Awards https://t.co/CAvH91nrdf — Man United Pro (@ManchesterUPro) October 24, 2017

Whilst he is still United manager, Mourinho will have his attention focused on Saturday's home game against an in-form Tottenham side, before hosting Benfica in the Champions League just three days later.