Slaven Bilic Refuses to Walk Away from Struggling Hammers Despite Pressure From Board

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has claimed that he would 'never' walk away from his post as Hammers boss, despite ailing results.

The Croatian's job is under consideration after a poor start to the season, but Bilic refuses to give up. With just over two months of the Premier League season already passed, the English top flight has already waved goodbye to three managers in Frank De Boer, Craig Shakespeare and Ronald Koeman.





West Ham currently sit 16th after nine games, with only eight points - but Bilic remains adamant that he is more determined than ever to escape the rut.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

"[I am] never, never, never walking away. I never walked away in my life," the 49-year-old told Sky Sports.

"It is my job and a job I like to do especially in a place that I feel, after my hometown, is like few other places, you are treated special. I played here and all that.

"Do I need it? Let's not be that, how can I say, that black. It is a great job. You ask me about Koeman, there are always three, four, five managers in those positions and I'm definitely one of them."

"I'm a fighter but it's not my decision," Slaven Bilic. — Jim White (@JimWhite) October 20, 2017

The Hammers' latest result came as a 3-0 home loss to newly promoted Brighton, and the club have only won two of their opening nine games, but Bilic claims that he doesn't fear the situation he's in:

"Does it make me lose my focus? No, it gives you even more. I never gave up in my career, no matter in which way of life, as a parent, as a friend, as a manager.

"That's my biggest strength, to be strong in hard times. Now I'm having a hard time, yes I am. That doesn't scare me."

The weekend sees the East London club travel to fellow struggles Crystal Palace, and failure to win will put Bilic under immense pressure.