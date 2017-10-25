Swansea City Suffer Injury Blow as Defender Martin Olsson Could Be Out of Arsenal Clash

Swansea star Martin Olsson may miss Saturday's game with Arsenal after the defender picked up an injury during Tuesday night's Carabao Cup tie against Manchester United.

The 29-year-old was forced to come off in the 38th minute after he appeared to pull up with a potential hamstring injury. His team went on to lose 2-0 to Man United and make their exit in the cup.

38: First change for the #Swans as Olsson looks to have picked up a hamstring injury.



✅➡️@Knaughts88

❌⬅️ @martinolsson3 #SWAMUN ⚪️ 0-1 🔴 — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) October 24, 2017

Now he looks set to miss the Arsenal clash at the weekend. The Swedish player is an important player for the Swans, given that he is the only left-back in their squad. However, manager Paul Clement believes that if the defender does miss the game, he does have options to replace him.

Speaking about Olsson's injury at his post-match press conference after the game, the 45-year-old said: "I don't know yet, I haven't had a conversation with either him or the medical team yet, we'll look at that immediately when we get in the morning.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"But if he is not okay for the weekend we have the option of playing Naughton there or Clucas can fit into that position."

Swansea head into Saturday's game against Arsenal just outside of the relegation zone in the Premier League. They sit in 15th place, with only goal difference separating them and the teams below them, such as: West Ham, Stoke City and Everton.

After their exit in the cup, right-back Angel Rangel believes it is now time for the Swans to focus on their league form.

According to Swansea's official website, the defender said: "The dream is over for another year. Now we focus on the league and try to get something from Saturday's game at Arsenal."