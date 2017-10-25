Thibaut Courtois Admits Chelsea May Not Be Able to Rotate Ahead of Carabao Cup Clash With Everton

Thibaut Courtois has admitted that Chelsea may have to field a strong side in Wednesday's Carabao Cup fourth round tie with Everton, because they do not have enough players available to rotate the squad.

An injury crisis has left the Premier League champions with just 13 senior outfield players fully-fit. Victor Moses and N'Golo Kante are both long time absentees while David Luiz, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater are all carrying injuries too.

Courtois, speaking to Chelsea's official website, said: "With injuries, maybe we don't have the possibility to rotate a lot so we will have to see what team the manager puts out, but I don't think it's a moment to relax."

Speaking about the challenges put forward by the competition, the Belgian goalkeeper went on to say: "It's a different kind of pressure than the Champions League, where we are doing well and we want to stay top of the group. In the Premier League we have to fight to keep on winning games and the Carabao Cup is something else, so we must try to do our best and go far."

The match at Stamford Bridge is Everton's first since sacking manager Ronald Koeman on Monday, with David Unsworth taking temporary charge, and Courtois still expects them to pose his side a challenge despite their current predicament.





He added: "Everton have been struggling at the moment. I don't think they are playing badly but they have conceded some sloppy goals, and other teams have had more luck, but the Premier League is hard."

The two sides have already met at Stamford Bridge once this season, with goals from Cesc Fabregas and Alvaro Morata giving Chelsea a 2-0 win in the Premier League at the end of August.